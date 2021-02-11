 Skip to main content
McGoldrick: Masks are necessary
As The Journal Times reports, despite overwhelming criticism and opposition from more than 50 organizations from the health care industry, the legislature is poised to vote to repeal Gov. Evers' statewide mask mandate because they contend that he has “overstepped his authority “ by issuing multiple public health emergencies.

Several legislators, including Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, have acknowledged wearing masks is an effective way to slow the spread of coronavirus.

I find the argument that “we agree with the experts, but the governor overreached" disingenuous at best. After not having passed a coronavirus bill in multiple months, it seems like it would be a better use of the legislature’s time and money to simply vote to extend the mandate rather than obstruct the process for the apparent sole reason of obstructing the process and scoring some political points with the base who still refuse to accept the fact that masks are necessary.

Dennis McGoldrick, Wind Point

