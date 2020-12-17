 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McGoldrick: Kudos to Burlington teacher
0 comments

McGoldrick: Kudos to Burlington teacher

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Congratulations to Melissa Statz, the young Burlington teacher who had the courage and social responsibility awareness to create a curriculum lesson based on the Black Lives Matter movement taking place across our country. How can anyone object in teaching fourth-graders about current events? She should be thanked for providing the impetus to create a conversation in the community about such a relevant topic.

Dennis McGoldrick, Wind Point

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Ammon: Good riddance, Trump

Donald Trump is a coward, vacuous intellect, philanderer, womanizer, cheat, bankrupt business failure, fraud, completely bereft of scruple or …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News