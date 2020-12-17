McGoldrick: Kudos to Burlington teacher

Congratulations to Melissa Statz, the young Burlington teacher who had the courage and social responsibility awareness to create a curriculum lesson based on the Black Lives Matter movement taking place across our country. How can anyone object in teaching fourth-graders about current events? She should be thanked for providing the impetus to create a conversation in the community about such a relevant topic.
Dennis McGoldrick, Wind Point
