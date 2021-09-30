McGoldrick: Invest in youths' future success

The State Superintendent of Education has called for the Republican-controlled Legislature to put more state dollars into public schools in order to “invest more in the health, well-being, and future success" of Wisconsin’s youth.

In response, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said the state needs to improve curriculum and assess learning loss caused by the ongoing pandemic, rather than spending more: “Throwing even more money at the problem will not fix it.”

Seriously? This from the same guy who is throwing over half of a million taxpayer dollars at a problem that doesn’t even need fixing?

I do agree with the Assembly Speaker that evaluating curriculum for appropriateness, academic testing to establish a baseline and assess progress, and allowing parents to be part of the conversation are all important methods to improve educational outcomes for all children. But so are providing sufficient resources, lowering class sizes, investing in early childhood education, and creating conditions to both hire and retain the best and brightest educators for our schools. Act 10, however, gutted these research based initiatives.