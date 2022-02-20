McGoldrick: Arrogant legislators

It seems that the arrogance of the majority of legislators in Madison has no bounds.

They seem to think that they know better than our own Health Department on how to contain this epidemic.

They continually block the governor’s initiatives to bring it under control by following the best medical advice. They appoint a proven leader in former Governor Tommy Thompson to be Chancellor of the University system and want to hold him accountable for the health and safety of the students, but try to legislate how he can do this most effectively by attempting to interfere with his decision to have all students vaccinated. (Fortunately, he pushed back and told them that it was his job, not theirs).

The most recent reports cited in The Journal Times note two more examples of their arrogance. Jumping on the far right assertion that Critical Race Theory is being taught in our K-12 schools (it’s not), they are proposing laws that will stipulate what can and cannot be included in the curriculum. This is occurring despite the objections of the vast majority of educators who have completed years of training in this area; as well as duly elected school boards that have this responsibility.

Perhaps the most arrogant effort is their attempt to legislate what medications that trained physicians can recommend to their patients! I don’t know about anyone else, but I would prefer that my doctor use his education and guidance from the experts to determine my treatment.

Thank goodness that we have a sensible governor who can veto these misguided efforts.

Dennis McGoldrick, Wind Point

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0