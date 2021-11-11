McGoldrick: America divided

How did we get to this place of such divisiveness?

The headline in today’s paper says it all: “GOP lays out 2022 battle plan"... Battle plan? Like this has become a war!

Once upon a time there were a certain set of core values that all Americans seemed to support.

We still had our separate parties — Republicans and Democrats — but we didn’t see the same level of vitriol that we are seeing in politics today.

We were able to discuss different viewpoints calmly and generally find a middle ground that typically centered itself around those core values that we all supported as being advantageous to the majority of citizens.

Today there seems to be no middle ground. Extremism has become the new normal. If you don’t completely agree with me, you’re the enemy.

Jan. 6 Capital demonstrators: insurrectionists or patriots? Vaccinations: my body, my choice. Climate change: real or fake news? Critical race theory: brainwashing our youngest kids or not even being taught in any K-12 curriculum? And the list could go on and on.

Before the ultra conservative Tea Party and the progressive Squad, we had certain values that we all agreed were worthwhile to strive for.

Who could object to everyone’s right to healthcare? To a viable working wage? To cleaner air? To affordable housing? To equal educational opportunities and outcomes for all kids? To affordable childcare? To open and easy access to voting? This list could also go on and on.

Yet rather than having a conversation about how to attain these goals, we seem to be fighting about whether we should even try to reach them.

There does seem to be a glimmer of hope though. Studies show that the young people in our society don’t align themselves as much with a particular “tribe" but rather with a cause in which they believe.

Hopefully, in the near future, the pendulum will swing back to our uniting behind some core values.

Dennis McGoldrick, Wind Point

