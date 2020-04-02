McCulloch: Wind Point candidates

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I would like to thank all the candidates that are running for the various offices on the ballot in our Spring Election April 7. More importantly, I would like to thank our voters for taking the time to educate themselves about the issues and candidates and vote. Voting is a right and a responsibility. It is important that we all have a say in how our government is run.

When you mark your ballot, please consider that the candidate you are voting for is going to represent all of you and not just some of you. A one issue candidate doesn’t focus on all the other issues at hand.

We have been very fortunate in Wind Point to have excellent trustees that have looked out for the greater good and planned for contingencies. Especially during this time of crisis and the great unknown going forward it is important to maintain experienced leadership that is looking to the future and working for the long-term good of our community.

I support the following candidates and I urge you to vote for all three candidates on the ballot for village trustee: Emily Lawrence, Richard (Casey) Jones and Brian Biernat.

Alison McCulloch, Wind Point

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0