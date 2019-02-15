As you may or may not be aware, District 9, encompassing parts of Caledonia and all of Wind Point, will be having a nonpartisan primary election for Racine Unified Board of Education members on Tuesday, Feb. 19. There are three candidates that are running for one seat in District 9. This primary will eliminate one candidate. The remaining two will run in the April spring election.
I am writing in support of Kimberly Hoover. Hoover is an involved parent whose two children are recent graduates of RUSD. Kim has been involved in various roles in her children's schools, sports and clubs. She has lived in Caledonia for 14 years and Southeast Wisconsin her whole life and is involved with her church and community. She is a business professional, working for a local company.
Hoover is running for the kids, not for special interests. She has demonstrated this by her dedication to ensuring her own children received the best education by being involved in their education. She is invested in her community and the education of all children.
As an active and involved parent, community member and business professional, she is the best choice for RUSD District 9. Please vote for Kimberly Hoover for RUSD School Board Member, District 9 on Tuesday, Feb. 19.
Alison McCulloch, Racine
Based on today's JT article it looks like she is not the union backed candidate and will most likely vote for things that will keep the district moving forward. As long as union backed candidates run the school board nothing will change.
Alison, How nice of you to point out that Hoover is a good mother! But tell me more why she should be elected to the board. What's her views on lack of discipline in RUSD? How does she propose to implement and use the advantages to the taxpayer of ACT 10? What would be her plans to raise RUSD from near the bottom of districts in Wisconsin? What initiatives would she take to cut spending, when more students are opting out of RUSD? And I could go on and on. So no doubt she is a good mother, as there are many in the district. But until I hear answers to important questions, I'll assume she'll stay a good mother.
