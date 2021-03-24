McCulloch: Three have my vote in Wind Point

The Village of Wind Point purchased a 5-acre property at 4403 N. Main St. The Village Board has been working for nearly four years to determine its best use for the good of the whole of Wind Point. A vocal set of individuals is fighting any development to that property. I have watched this play out over the last couple of years and I am very disappointed in the wedge being driven into our community by some of my neighbors.

The village has listened to and worked to accommodate this small group of people while keeping in mind the rest of the village. Plans evolved from fully developing the property down to approving only two acres for development and village leaders are looking for ways to conserve the remainder. I think that is a pretty good compromise.

Four of these people are running to unseat our current trustees in the April election. Unfortunately, these individuals have no interest in compromise and made that very clear in a letter sent to residents that if elected they will implement an agenda that will disregard all views but their own. This shortsightedness will put additional stress on the village budget possibly forcing reduced services and/or raising fees.

Our village leaders are looking at the big picture and what will benefit all residents in Wind Point, making this a desirable community to live in, now and in the long term.