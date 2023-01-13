 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

McClendon: When lawmakers have no accountability to the people

  • 0

Robin Vos just demonstrated what happens when lawmakers have no accountability to the people. That power allowed him to admit he’s in the Tavern League’s pocket, as Wisconsin remains a national disgrace in terms of drunk driving fatalities.

“If you want to pass drunk driving legislation, you can just write it yourself and throw it out there and hope it works, or you can try to bring together (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) and the Tavern League and whoever else is an interested party and say, ‘Let’s generate a consensus and find an answer everybody can live with,’” he said.

Here, the word “everybody” clearly means the Tavern League. I guess “everybody” can “live with” over 100 deaths a year, 770,000 OWIs and $3.9 billion in economic impact. Robin, have you ever had to take your 12-year-old daughter to the funeral of her friend’s dad and siblings, like I had to 7 years ago? To struggle to find words to console a family whose entire world was ripped apart in an instant? How can you “live with that” when you know you could so easily tackle this problem with your grip on the state house? I guess you would rather live with the blood money you get for keeping the deadly status quo. Nobody votes for the members of the Tavern League who hold this power—they vote for you. Here’s a new year’s resolution for you: how about growing a spine and being accountable to the people of Wisconsin for once, you pathetic excuse for a public servant?

People are also reading…

Martin McClendon, Racine 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sack: Leaf pickup issues

Sack: Leaf pickup issues

The city gives you a schedule as to when they will be picking up your leaves. You wait and wait and nothing happens.

Thomas: Jan. 6 embarrassment

Thomas: Jan. 6 embarrassment

To all who participated in and to all who sympathized with the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021: You are an embarrassment to The Pledge of Allegia…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News