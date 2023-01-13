McClendon: When lawmakers have no accountability to the people

“If you want to pass drunk driving legislation, you can just write it yourself and throw it out there and hope it works, or you can try to bring together (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) and the Tavern League and whoever else is an interested party and say, ‘Let’s generate a consensus and find an answer everybody can live with,’” he said.

Here, the word “everybody” clearly means the Tavern League. I guess “everybody” can “live with” over 100 deaths a year, 770,000 OWIs and $3.9 billion in economic impact. Robin, have you ever had to take your 12-year-old daughter to the funeral of her friend’s dad and siblings, like I had to 7 years ago? To struggle to find words to console a family whose entire world was ripped apart in an instant? How can you “live with that” when you know you could so easily tackle this problem with your grip on the state house? I guess you would rather live with the blood money you get for keeping the deadly status quo. Nobody votes for the members of the Tavern League who hold this power—they vote for you. Here’s a new year’s resolution for you: how about growing a spine and being accountable to the people of Wisconsin for once, you pathetic excuse for a public servant?