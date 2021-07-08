McClendon: The abuse should be alarming

Senator Dale Kooyega is absolutely right that “conservative tax policy works” (The Journal Times editorial page, June 30).

The question is, whom does it actually work for?

Sen. Kooyega brags that republican tax cuts have “cut over $13 billion” worth of funding from state programs over the last decade.

You can argue that we were all able to keep a bit more money in our pockets over that time period, but what you don’t see is all the disability programs, infrastructure improvements, education spending, homes for the homeless, assistance for low-income families, etc. that it would have paid for.

But what does that matter to Sen. Kooyega and the rest of the republican leadership? They are deaf to cries of misery.

Meanwhile Wisconsin is the shame of the nation, with some of the worst health outcomes for African Americans, lowest rates of home ownership for African Americans and highest proportion of incarceration for African Americans.