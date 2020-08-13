McClendon: State Republicans play political games

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Watching Wisconsin’s Republican lawmakers twist themselves into knots rather than back commonsense efforts to fight the pandemic is exhausting.

A case curve that keeps growing by an average 800 cases a day shows their do-nothing tactics aren’t working. Businesses nationwide are enforcing mask mandates in their stores, and even Goldman Sachs agrees with what the nation’s top epidemiologists are urging.

So what could possibly be their motivation for doing nothing as Wisconsinites continue to die? Politics: the pandemic has become just another political game.

Our state lawmakers are calculating how much to say and do to appeal to their base and retain their seats to keep legislating in favor of their big corporate donors. They are betting we will become numb to how many are dying needlessly, or worse yet, that we could actually accept these deaths as the cost of maintaining our “American way of life.”

This strategy hits hardest in communities that are least able to fight it: communities of color, already under-resourced and often working in essential, risky jobs like agriculture and health care.