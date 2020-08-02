McClendon: RUSD makes the right call

On May 14, the day after the state reopened, Wisconsin had 11,274 coronavirus cases. The number of new cases reported that day, 373, was described as the third highest single-day increase. Now, a little over two months later, we’re seeing 900, even 1,000 cases daily, almost 48,000 cases as of July 25. I am dismayed that school must start remotely. However, I do not blame RUSD for this. I am relieved that they have made the safest decision for our community. Although the problems with remote learning are real, I would not ask anyone to sacrifice their lives to reopen schools. We can be mad about remote learning, but what have we done for the past months to ensure that our schools could reopen? Have we all been doing what is responsible not just for ourselves but for our entire community? Staying home, social distancing, wearing masks?