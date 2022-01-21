McClendon: Reverse Robin Hood

Knowest thou the legend of Sir Robin?

Nay, not Robin Hood, Robin of Burlingham, ye speaker of ye Red Knights! Truly, he is the greatest. Why? Ope thy ears, varlet and apprehend my meaning!

Speaker Robin speaketh not: nay, he hath a machine which maketh wondrous sounds! It doth heat up kernels of corn, which explodeth with a most impressive sound!

Whenever poor peasants who lost their jobs during the plague plead for help? Pop! Pop! Pop!

Those who worketh several jobs to maketh ends meet and still can’t afford to rent their hut? Pippety-pop!

Those who would have good and effective schools? Pop to you!

What of the Black peasants who demandeth justice? Pop-pop, forsooth! For all these vexing problems requireth gold to solve, and peasants have no gold — only nobles do! And why should nobles relinquish gold for peasants? For truly, if thou wert born poor it is thine own fault!

But Robin is not heartless — for he giveth the peasants the “popped” corn for to eat! Truly, the corn is delicious! But yet it hath no substance: soon the belly doth feel empty again! (Like unto the empty sound of the popping, which lacketh answers, ideas, or help!)

But what of that? If ye be grumpy, Sir Robin will make you more! For peasants love corn, and nobles love gold and Sir Robin feedeth each their favorite: he taketh from the poor and giveth to the rich!

Truly, this Reverse-Robin-Hood is the greatest Red Knight of them all! Huzzah!

Martin McClendon, Racine

