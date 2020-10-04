McClendon: Re-elect Cobb-Madsen

I am writing this letter in support of Connie Cobb-Madsen for the Racine County Register of Deeds. Over the years, I have seen how much Connie cares for our community. Professionally, she provided support to victims of crimes while working for Victim Witness Program, an arm of the Racine County District Attorney’s Office. She was an officer with both the Racine County Sheriff’s Department and the City of Racine Police Department. Personally, Connie is such a strong and loyal friend. Her determination to make our community a happier and healthier environment for everyone is contagious. She inspires others with her dedication and hard work whether is planning the largest event for the NAACP or simply lending a helping hand to a friend or loved one.
Racine County deserves to have a Register of Deeds with experience and integrity. Connie has shown the leadership necessary for the job since day one and she will continue to do so during her next term. Re-elect Connie Cobb-Madsen for Register of Deeds on November 3rd.
Jamie McClendon, Racine
