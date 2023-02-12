Under the U.S. justice system, we believe suspects are “innocent until proven guilty.” The April ballot initiative seeks to argue that judges can predict behavior and thus use bail as the means for keeping someone incarcerated indefinitely. That is not what bail is for; it is for guaranteeing a suspect will appear in court.

Constitutionally, we can’t detain people because we suspect they are going to commit a crime in the future. It’s not a perfect system; sometimes people bail out and go on to commit grievous crimes. But current law already allows judges to add restrictions to keep dangerous people separated from the community — if that system fails, it’s not because the constitution is lacking, but because of human error in arraignment. To tamper with constitutional protections is to open the door to all kinds of other tampering.

Responding to a recent RJT op-ed piece, Van Wanggaard claims that “If you want to fix bail, you have to fix the Constitution.” But in the previous paragraph, he states “legislating through the Wisconsin Constitution is foolish.” So which is it, Van? He accuses the paper’s editors of “assigning political motives where none exist.” Everything you do has political motives, Van: you’re a politician. You will say anything, do anything, if it wins you votes in your gerrymandered district.

I urge my fellow citizens to do the homework to learn about issues coming before us for votes, and don’t ever just take the word of demagogue politicians at face value.

Martin McClendon, Racine