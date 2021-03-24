McClendon: Editorial was unjust, shameful

This morning I was distressed to read of the RJT’s endorsement for Brian Steil’s views on withholding stimulus checks from prisoners, one of several recent op-eds that have disappointed me.
Stating that a slight bump in “prison canteen spending” will not help stimulate the economy, the op-ed buys into all the right-wing “tough on crime” and racist tropes of a bygone era. First of all, it presumes that everyone in prison belongs there and was correctly arrested, tried and received an appropriate sentence. Second, it ignores the fact that no matter what a prisoner has done, they are still a human being with certain rights: in the U.S., punishment is not supposed to be cruel, unusual or extended with an ever-growing list of added punishments, placed on them such as this. Third, prisoners have ongoing expenses that don’t end just because they are in jail: they have families, car payments, rent, utilities, school expenses for children, etc.
Families of those incarcerated who may not be working as much due to the pandemic will now have another financial blow that will sink them deeper into trouble. Fourth, Republicans don’t mind passing massive tax cuts for the wealthy that drive up the deficit, but heaven forbid we do anything to help the poor and marginalized. Lastly, all of these factors just exacerbate and further drive a system that disproportionately affects our fellow Wisconsinites of color. It is immoral, unjust and shameful for the RJT to support such punitive and arbitrary measures.