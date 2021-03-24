McClendon: Editorial was unjust, shameful

Stating that a slight bump in “prison canteen spending” will not help stimulate the economy, the op-ed buys into all the right-wing “tough on crime” and racist tropes of a bygone era. First of all, it presumes that everyone in prison belongs there and was correctly arrested, tried and received an appropriate sentence. Second, it ignores the fact that no matter what a prisoner has done, they are still a human being with certain rights: in the U.S., punishment is not supposed to be cruel, unusual or extended with an ever-growing list of added punishments, placed on them such as this. Third, prisoners have ongoing expenses that don’t end just because they are in jail: they have families, car payments, rent, utilities, school expenses for children, etc.