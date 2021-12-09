McClendon: Babbling nonsense

Of late I went to the public square, there to hear the peasants protest about the plague. Truly, they did clamour to stay home and receive benefits to help them survive. The Red Knights did tell them that there was no plague, or at least it wasn’t a very serious plague, and that staying home would lead them to being lazy and entitled. The peasants began to grumble and did throw vegetables at the stage — things got ugly — but just then Sir Ron appeared.

All waited to hear him speak, and when he opened his mouth, behold. The strangest sounding stream of nonsense babbled forth. Truly, his words amazed all who heard them. He burbled and squeaked forth a stream of stinking hogwash, at which some peasants cheered and others booed. I didst wonder at this tactic of the Red Knights, which seemed only to add to the confusion and chaos. But then I did go behind the grandstand to make water (you don’t buy ale, you rent it) and there I saw Sir Kevin pulling the strings behind the curtain. Sir Ron was but a puppet! His prancing didst distract the peasants from Sir Gerry of Mander and Sir Robin of Vos, who did merrily rip up the election map in the back room. Gadzooks, now I finally see how wise and great Sir Ron really is.