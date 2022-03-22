McClendon: A record of nothing

Republican legislators complain about folks who receive welfare or unemployment benefits while doing “nothing.” I guess that doesn’t apply to them — not a lot of work going on in their offices lately.

Ron Johnson did nothing to bring U.S. Postal Service vehicle jobs here, and now he wants to replace Obamacare with nothing. And remember his big plan for tackling Covid? Do nothing. In fact, he got elected even though he had never before held office or worked in public service — a perfect record of nothing.

Now Republicans are generously giving all of us a little bit of nothing: they killed Evers’ plan to give every voter $150; yes, it’s an obvious election year gimmick, but hey, Evers is just borrowing from Bush and Trump’s playbook. I guess it’s okay if a Republican does it. But lest you think nothing is free, remember they paid Judge Gableman over half a million of our tax dollars to find nothing. And he’s still looking. Keep up the good work, Judge.

Our sheriff clearly has nothing to do, but he keeps busy raiding nursing homes and trying to arrest election officials for crimes that didn’t happen. Republicans love nothing so much, they partnered with Foxconn to build a huge factory to make more nothing. But wait. Last week they replaced ballot drop boxes with nothing to make it easier for us to relax and do nothing on election day, thus ensuring they keep their jobs to keep giving us more and more nothing. Nothing is awesome.

Martin McClendon, Racine

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0