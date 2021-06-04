 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McCarthy: Trump's Republican Party
0 Comments

McCarthy: Trump's Republican Party

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I am an independent who often votes Republican.

While I will not become a member of the Democratic Party, it is my intention to not vote for any Republican who prostrates himself or herself in front of Donald Trump and his “policies.”

This chilling cult of personality, evocative of Andrew Jackson and his post-presidency influence in the 19th century (as well as several dictators in the 20th century), is a harbinger for our country of continued destructive acrimony. (Pre-emptive note for all the reactionaries out there — I’m equating the cult of personality to that held by dictators, not the former president himself.)

It’s time the Republican Party ends this misplaced veneration and returns to the values that won independent votes in the past — fiscal responsibility, sound governance, political civility ...

On its current path, the party is not viable and is susceptible to schism. Returning to its core values, rather than blind sycophancy to an individual, will keep the party competitive in the long run.

Terry McCarthy, Racine

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Schultz: Dear Americans

I have before me as I sit in my rocking chair, five letters requesting contributions, many from Washington, C.D. The USO(2), Navajo SWRA, Plan…

Letters

Bagley: What racism looks like

The lead article in The Journal Times for May 23 concerned how partisan politics may derail the attempt to bring a federally qualified health …

Letters

Lucas: Racine's huge hustle

I was very displeased and frankly irritated to find a letter in my mailbox about a $50 ordinance for overgrown weeds after a fresh rain.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News