McCarthy: Trump's Republican Party

I am an independent who often votes Republican.

While I will not become a member of the Democratic Party, it is my intention to not vote for any Republican who prostrates himself or herself in front of Donald Trump and his “policies.”

This chilling cult of personality, evocative of Andrew Jackson and his post-presidency influence in the 19th century (as well as several dictators in the 20th century), is a harbinger for our country of continued destructive acrimony. (Pre-emptive note for all the reactionaries out there — I’m equating the cult of personality to that held by dictators, not the former president himself.)

It’s time the Republican Party ends this misplaced veneration and returns to the values that won independent votes in the past — fiscal responsibility, sound governance, political civility ...

On its current path, the party is not viable and is susceptible to schism. Returning to its core values, rather than blind sycophancy to an individual, will keep the party competitive in the long run.

Terry McCarthy, Racine

