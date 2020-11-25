McCarthy: First-hand election observations

Election Fraud Seekers,

I have specific, first-hand information for you regarding the Knapp Elementary polling location in the City of Racine. I was a poll worker from 6:30 a.m. on election day to 1 a.m. the following day.

What I observed was 20-25 volunteers and staff working diligently the entire time. The in-person voting process was well-organized and secure, with legislatively-mandated IDs being carefully checked for both voting and registration. The absentee ballot counting, which I also participated in, was systematic with appropriate controls including two people working on every ballot. I personally witnessed, along with other volunteers, the counts being totaled by the machines. There was nothing amiss in the process to my eye.

State Sen. Van Wanggaard personally pulled me aside during the day and complimented the efficiency of the operation. As a former alderman for Racine, I also appreciate the efficiency as well as the concern for accurate voting. That being said, remember that any alleged fraud not only affects the presidential vote but also calls into question all other elections processed contemporaneously, including those of the State Assembly and Senate.

Feel free to contact me for any further independent support in ensuring the integrity of our elections.

Terry McCarthy, Racine

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0