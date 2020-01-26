McCalvy: Caledonia is the Village of Yes

This letter is a response to the lead story on Monday, Jan. 13 titled “Is Caledonia the Village of No?” The question could be turned around to ask “Are we the Village of Yes?” Yes, we enjoy our open space. Yes, we like driving through pretty landscape to a home with quiet and peace.

Consensus in the near past was reached in a three-year process of careful, deliberate planning neighborhood by neighborhood. Rural, residential, and future business areas were thoughtfully laid out. Residents have been depending on them as they make plans for their properties.

Recently, many new business petitions are asking for uses that do not fit into those careful plans. There is nothing wrong with desiring not to be overcome with development in areas that were designated rural or non-dense residential just for the sake of saying we have landed a business. Caledonia can choose in the future to promote itself as the quiet, restful area to return to after work. As other areas continue to promote sprawl, Caledonia should become an even more valuable place. Push back against businesses would certainly not be strong if they are requested in areas laid out for commercial.

We do not need to do what most other places are doing, and we don’t need to feel we are failing if we aren’t.

Wendy McCalvy, Racine

