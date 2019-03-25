Caledonia is facing important decisions in light of development coming from Foxconn. Our village has a strong history of preserving environment and open space. This legacy is being challenged by the pressure and desire to develop a bigger business base in the village. This challenge means our board needs trustees with the ability to pragmatically judge the pros and cons for the taxpayer of opportunities that come our way.
I support Jay Benkowski for reelection because his concern is focused on our village as opposed to fulfilling the goals of a larger entity like a political party or the state or even the county. Jay looks at issues by asking: What is best for Caledonia? And because of his experience in his family business, he has considerable ability to assess the costs and benefits of projects the community has to make decisions about.
In an a recent interview, Jay reported his analyses were able “to help save Caledonia taxpayers $20,000,000 in future sewer infrastructure costs and over $300,000 on the new Highway Department facility [on Nicholson Road] while also coordinating a program of improvements to parks and playgrounds”. He also would like a focus on business development along the Douglas Avenue corridor.
Caledonia needs to continue to have Jay Benkowski’s locally-based concern and experience for the future.
Wendy McCalvy
Caledonia
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.