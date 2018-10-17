Try 1 month for 99¢

This is in response to Mr. George Simonelic's letter on Friday, Oct. 12. You really don’t know what an “addict” is do you? Do you drink alcohol, smoke tobacco or take pain medication (opioids) after a medical procedure? Those are all addictive substances. I know. Been there, done that. Marijuana is not. Those were scare tactics when I was young. Didn’t work in the 60s or the 70s and it won’t work in 2018.

I’ll tell you what. If you can find me one, just one “Pot Addict” you let me know. You can get in touch with me through this paper. An addict when deprived of an addictive substance, they may sometimes but not always have convulsions, extreme sweats, irritability, vomiting and many more possibilities. Show me one even remotely like that.

I’m not trying to tell you how to vote, but for the reasons you mentioned, you are way off the path. If you want to talk to me about dependence/addictive behavior or substances, get in touch with me. Maybe I can help you to understand a little more.

Daniel McCabe

Mount Pleasant

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments