Mazzarelli: Meachem Road traffic

Good to hear MPPD is going to be able to enforce traffic offenses.
Too bad they can’t watch Meachem Road.
Some people think it’s a speedway.
Ray Mazzarelli, Mount Pleasant
Good to hear MPPD is going to be able to enforce traffic offenses.
Too bad they can’t watch Meachem Road.
Some people think it’s a speedway.
Ray Mazzarelli, Mount Pleasant
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
I am fully vaccinated and have lost two friends to COVID-19.
I like living in Racine versus other parts of the U.S., the main reason being our lack of natural disasters such as, earthquakes, wildfires, h…
I just don't understand abortion.
Some who participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection later confessed that they had been duped by Donald Trump. How could seemingly sane and reason…
America faces real problems: Inflation has been crippling families, our governments’ debt has mortgaged our children’s future and our educatio…
Our health care system has been changed and it was accomplished without legislative action. The result is more government control of hospitals…
Another New Year’s resolution! This one is like no other.
There is extreme burnout in health care lately.
I am curious about why the Wisconn Valley Media Group thinks it's a good thing that the Heritage Foundation gave Wisconsin high marks on their…
My wife and I built our home here in Mount Pleasant in 1991 and have enjoyed this community. We raised our children and have watched our grand…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.