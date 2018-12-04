Try 1 month for 99¢

Reading the commentary from our Republican legislators in the Sunday, Dec. 2, Journal Times, I took the time to research their statement that K-12 education funding is higher than ever before.

I googled Polifact as my source. This information is not correct when adjusted by inflation or divided by per pupil spending. You can do it yourself. Don't take statements at face value.

All politicians — Republican or Democrat — spin information to their advantage. It is our job to research.

Susan Maxwell

Racine

