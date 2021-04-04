Maurer: Wind Point incumbents supported eminent domain

My family and I moved to Wind Point for the peace and quiet, safety, and natural beauty. When we learned of the Village’s development plans for one of the last wooded areas left in our community, we began working to preserve the land. As we rallied our friends and neighbors, wrote letters, attended meetings, and obtained Village emails through open records requests, we discovered something worse than Village officials’ desire for multiple new construction sites: their willingness to initiate eminent domain to facilitate private development.

April 27, 2017: Former Village Administrator Hawes emailed an attorney, “President Sanabria is interested in sending some thoughts to the Wind Meadows president regarding a potential future development of 4403 N. Main St.”

May 8, 2017: Current Village President Sanabria explained in an email that acquiring the land “could lead to a project that would generate considerable property tax revenue each and every year.” This appeared in an 8/4/2018 Journal Times article.

June 14, 2018: The Village board voted to approve the relocation order.

June 22, 2018: Hawes stated in the Journal Times that people opposed to the land acquisition “were seeing this a different way. This is about access to the road, not about development.”