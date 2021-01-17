Maurer: Unelected board members, uninformed decision

In September 2020, the Village of Wind Point entered into a Purchase & Sale agreement with KEW Investments for the development of a 5-acre isolated natural resource area at 4403 Main Street. Also that month, Village President Susan Sanabria appointed Janet Bernberg to fill a vacant Trustee seat.

The first week of January 2021, the developer under contract with the Village offered my wife and I the opportunity to purchase 3+ acres (“Outlot 1”) of the overall 5 acres for conservation purposes, pending Village board approval. This would allow us to preserve the majority of the woodland along Deepwood Drive.

During this Thursday’s Village board meeting, Trustee Bernberg made a motion to continue the Village’s ownership of "Outlot 1," opposing the contract between us and the developer. Bernberg’s motion was seconded by the other Board-appointed Trustee, Jay Hammes. Trustee Marty Meissner also voted in favor of the motion.