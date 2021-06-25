 Skip to main content
Maurer: Not laughing in Wind Point
Maurer: Not laughing in Wind Point

During the June 10 Village of Wind Point board meeting, elected officials discussed plans for the new $70,000+ lighthouse walking path and its long suspected albeit just recently confirmed ADA noncompliance.

The plans needed to be modified so that a 2% grade could be maintained, keeping the path ADA compliant.

During the final minutes of the board meeting, at least two board members cracked jokes about the accessibility of Wind Point’s historic lighthouse and lighthouse grounds. One quipped that a wheelchair ramp might be constructed at the parking lot of the Shoop Park Golf Course and run to the top of the lighthouse so a 2% grade could be established. Another trustee jested that the ramp should be a spiral.

Poking fun at ADA compliancy and the reality of many individuals living with disabilities may be entertaining to certain Wind Point board members, but my family and I fail to see the humor.

Two of my family members who live with disabilities and were listening to the meeting were shocked to hear the highly insensitive remarks coming from village board members.

Further, Village President Susan Sanabria made no attempt to intervene in the insulting rhetoric.

I hope this most recent example of offensive behavior during village board meetings will provide officials an opportunity for reflection, and inspire them to do better for all of Wind Point.

Joe Maurer, Wind Point

