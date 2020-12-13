Maurer: Beacon of democracy dims in Wind Point

In November, Wind Point Village Trustee Emily Lawrence’s resignation was announced. During the April 2020 election, Lawrence campaigned against write-in candidates, and was to serve a 2-year Trustee term. Village officials considered options for filling Lawrence’s vacancy: leave the seat vacant through 2022, appoint a new Trustee themselves, or hold a special election. Ultimately, they opted to interview interested candidates during the December Village board meeting, and appoint her replacement themselves.

Despite outcry from Village residents urging the board to hold a special election, Village officials interviewed one lone interested candidate during Thursday’s virtual board meeting. Recent Board-appointed Trustee Janet Bernberg interrupted the interview questions to make a motion to confirm the single applicant, former Village Trustee Jay Hammes. The motion was quickly seconded by Village President Susan Sanabria, and opposed by no other board members. Residents attending the virtual meeting had a front row seat to a live demonstration of legal voter suppression.