 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Matson: Serving others

  • 0

Do you remember the last time your heart was full and your body tired? Perhaps it was after Christmas, New Years' or a different big celebration?

With the busy and bustle of most of our lives, the constant need to be somewhere or do something, the number of times per year we feel physically weary but mentally on top of the world can be counted on one hand. Sure, there are rewarding moments sprinkled more frequently throughout the year — a new promotion at work, a big sale in the supermarket or an A+ on a math test. But what if I told you that this can be achieved every day if we make a small change in our lives?

All of the rewarding moments previously mentioned only benefited one person — ourselves. The monotonous rhythm of our daily lives can cause them to lose meaning.

What if, instead of living for ourselves and a tiresome list of dependents (children, parents, etc.), we start living for other people?

Serving others and living for other people does not have to be a financial commitment. Spending time with or for the elderly, sick and needy is one of the most fulfilling uses of our time.

People are also reading…

Serving comes in many forms. We can volunteer at a local elderly home to read books, we can spend weekends or free days at a local soup kitchen. It does not always have to be costly and it doesn’t always have to take a lot of time.

Marina Matson, Racine

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Egerton: A violence epidemic

Egerton: A violence epidemic

In this year, there has been an epidemic of shootings in addition to a COVID-19 epidemic. President Biden went on Feb. 3 to New York police he…

DeMatthew: Poor judgement

DeMatthew: Poor judgement

I was not aware that Vos had a cat or that he kept the cat in a bag, but I'm glad to see that he finally "left the cat out of the bag." I'm ta…

Fitzgerald: Embrace inflation

Fitzgerald: Embrace inflation

I'm really confused with all the complaining about inflation lately. Isn't this what they voted for? What did they think would happen when you…

Beranis: Vacant lots

Beranis: Vacant lots

I toured City of Racine vacant lots trying to understand the idea put forth by our local government before commenting.

Horton: Is this the best way?

Horton: Is this the best way?

The recent announcement that the City of Racine will be spending $1.5 million to build five homes in an effort to create affordable housing su…

Backmann: Recycle now

Backmann: Recycle now

According to City of Racine officials, the owners of the Kestrel Hawk landfill will not seek additional Wisconsin Department of Natural Resour…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News