Matson: Serving others

Do you remember the last time your heart was full and your body tired? Perhaps it was after Christmas, New Years' or a different big celebration?

With the busy and bustle of most of our lives, the constant need to be somewhere or do something, the number of times per year we feel physically weary but mentally on top of the world can be counted on one hand. Sure, there are rewarding moments sprinkled more frequently throughout the year — a new promotion at work, a big sale in the supermarket or an A+ on a math test. But what if I told you that this can be achieved every day if we make a small change in our lives?

All of the rewarding moments previously mentioned only benefited one person — ourselves. The monotonous rhythm of our daily lives can cause them to lose meaning.

What if, instead of living for ourselves and a tiresome list of dependents (children, parents, etc.), we start living for other people?

Serving others and living for other people does not have to be a financial commitment. Spending time with or for the elderly, sick and needy is one of the most fulfilling uses of our time.

Serving comes in many forms. We can volunteer at a local elderly home to read books, we can spend weekends or free days at a local soup kitchen. It does not always have to be costly and it doesn’t always have to take a lot of time.

Marina Matson, Racine

