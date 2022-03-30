Mathis: Angry and embarrassed

Interviewing Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson for the position of Supreme Court justice. I have to agree with David Brooks of the New York Times that several senators during the interviewing process acted more like they were auditioning for talk show host positions instead of choosing a future Supreme Court justice. The disrespectful and unprofessional behavior by some of our elected officials is unconscionable. The American way? And yet we will re-elect them. Don't get me started on MMc. No I won't move to another country but I will spout off and carry a protest flag once in a while. And vote. Let's up our game and be proud Americans.