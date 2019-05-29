On behalf of the Potpourri Garden Club, I would like to thank the more than 500 gardeners who supported our annual perennial plant sale on May 18. Proceeds from the sale enable us to provide the material needed to plant and maintain our beds at the Real Racine Visitor Center and the Racine Zoological Gardens, as well as fund scholarships to Gateway Technical College and gardening projects throughout Racine County. Through the years, we have distributed more than $130,000 in grants and scholarships.

Thank you to the greater Racine community for your support, Dave Blank and the people at Real Racine for their grant, and the owner of Piggly Wiggly on Erie Street for providing boxes.

Marilyn Matelski, Potpourri Garden Club president

Mount Pleasant

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments