Matavka: Teachers should not stay home

In wake of schools teaching virtually, now the teachers want to sit at home to teach, so they can feel safe while others have to go hopefully to work each day. They pose the reason that the schools aren't clean enough, throwing custodial union workers under the bus. As to state the reason why they aren't feeling safe enough, give me a break, 99.4% of people don't die from the virus anyways. They don't care that parents with children in school are expected to watch over students at home to accomplish the teachers being able to virtual teach. Well no one cares that people that still have jobs can't stay home for the virtual learning; they have bills to pay just like the teachers. You would think teachers would be glad to get out to go to work. If some don't feel safe, then stay away and self isolate. We all need to work together I thought.