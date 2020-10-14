 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Matavka: Teachers should not stay home
0 comments

Matavka: Teachers should not stay home

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

In wake of schools teaching virtually, now the teachers want to sit at home to teach, so they can feel safe while others have to go hopefully to work each day. They pose the reason that the schools aren't clean enough, throwing custodial union workers under the bus. As to state the reason why they aren't feeling safe enough, give me a break, 99.4% of people don't die from the virus anyways. They don't care that parents with children in school are expected to watch over students at home to accomplish the teachers being able to virtual teach. Well no one cares that people that still have jobs can't stay home for the virtual learning; they have bills to pay just like the teachers. You would think teachers would be glad to get out to go to work. If some don't feel safe, then stay away and self isolate. We all need to work together I thought.

Rich Matavka, Racine

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Krummel: Police radio expenses

The Journal Times published an article on Oct. 4 on A1 regarding Caledonia police radios and how expensive it is to upgrade, or reprogram. I a…

Letters

Fosbinder: Enough bickering

In the face of the very deadly pandemic the leader of both chambers in Madison keep harping about illegal "abuse of power" by our governor. An…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News