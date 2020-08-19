You have permission to edit this article.
Matavka: Problems with Wind Point police
Matavka: Problems with Wind Point police

I have seen for years now, Wind Point police sitting up by Main and Three Mile and by Erie near Three Mile, waiting, pulling over motorists, giving them citations on a very regular basis.

I really don't see that any where else in Racine except randomly in various places of course. It seems like this is a money generating operation for a small district.

I don't think it's fair to have nothing better to do than sit in these two places all the time, just to catch persons, plus it does seem to be targeting a certain population.

In these times you would think police would try to be more compassionate and not be looking to take money from the citizens all the time.

I implore an investigation into how often and who gets pulled over the most!

Rich Matavka, Racine

