Matavka: No blood from a turnip

I have to pay $9 a month for 30 years for the referendum I didn't vote for. Was there a real voter tally? Plus, throwing money at low achievement scores isn't the answer, good old teaching is the answer. The three R's. Oh I know, things are different now and that calls for innovative alternatives — it starts at home, it's not the teacher's fault, it's the parents. The more money spent, the less kids learn. Plus, with all the people out of work due to the virus who's gonna pay for the referendum in the coming years? You can't get blood from a turnip.