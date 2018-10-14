Our United States National debt is almost $22 trillion this year, and it is going up every year.
Interest paid on our debt this year was $310 billion, and it is also going up.
Our deficit this year is $607 billion, money that we borrow to run our country.
President Trump insists on building a wall between Mexico and the U.S. for $70 billion with $150 million to maintain each year. Of course he would borrow the money because we don't have enough to run the country. Is this a reasonable, logical plan?
I would love to see a national referendum with a simple yes or no at our next election in November as to whether or not the American people want this wall.
Gerrie Martini, Madison
