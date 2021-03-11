Martinez: Vote Marlo Brown for Burlington school board

Vote Marlo Brown for Burlington school board

Last month I had the opportunity to listen to a number of candidates running for office. The candidate that stuck out was Marlo Brown, who is running for school board in my former hometown of Burlington. What stuck out, was he started his speech by stating he does not claim to be “African American”, he followed with “I am a black American, American being the important part.”

When I retired from the Army after 21 years, I wanted my children to grow up in the same area I grew up in, because it is a great area to raise your kids. I was disgusted to hear the accusations being made and the behavior of people at school board meetings last fall. Do not get me wrong, racism or intimidation in any form, from anyone is unacceptable and should not be tolerated. However, in the time we now find ourselves we need people willing to take a deep breath and work together to find a solution. Going back to Marlo’s speech, I could not believe not a single person from the liberal/left has reached out to support this Black male for school board. I wonder what their “open-minded” candidate will look like? As for me, I think Marlo Brown is the right person for the job.