Martin: Trivia question

What word is in the dictionary more than any other word? Use these 10 clues:

EGO — An individual is conceited, vain and arrogant

ASS — A stupid or silly person

STUNT — Something done to get attention

DODGER — Lies to get out of military service; bone spurs

TRUMPERY — Something showy but worthless

MEXICO — South of U.S. that will pay for wall

SUCKERS & LOSERS — Those people that go to war to defend us

TAX — A compulsory payment on income or property value; $750

LIE — Make a statement that one knows is false

STUPID — Lacking normal intelligence, foolish

Bonus clue: CHEATER; $130,000 payoff

If your answer is TRUMP give yourself an "A."

Frank Martin, Racine

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0