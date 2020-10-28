Martin: Trivia question

What word is in the dictionary more than any other word? Use these 10 clues:
EGO — An individual is conceited, vain and arrogant
ASS — A stupid or silly person
STUNT — Something done to get attention
DODGER — Lies to get out of military service; bone spurs
TRUMPERY — Something showy but worthless
MEXICO — South of U.S. that will pay for wall
SUCKERS & LOSERS — Those people that go to war to defend us
TAX — A compulsory payment on income or property value; $750
LIE — Make a statement that one knows is false
STUPID — Lacking normal intelligence, foolish
Bonus clue: CHEATER; $130,000 payoff
If your answer is TRUMP give yourself an "A."
Frank Martin, Racine
