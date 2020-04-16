Martin: Researching Louis Keuck's inventions

My name is Todd Martin. I am a locksmith and antique safe collector from Sheboygan. I have been researching the inventions of Louis Keuck who spent his last years in Pleasant Prairie. Of particular interest would be an example of his work; namely a rounded cylindrical safe he manufactured in Milwaukee around 1860.
I am appealing to the residents of Racine County for any information that may lead to family members or objects relevant to my research. Thank you for your help. History belongs to everyone. I may be contacted at: amartin@antiquesafes.info.
Todd Martin, Sheboygan
