Once again, it's election time in Racine, and that means many aldermanic races with many candidates. In the 5th District, we have been extremely fortunate to have been represented by Steve Smetana. Smetana has worked tirelessly on the City Council as his attendance record shows, and always follows up with us on any questions we have asked.
Smetana does not serve the desires of any special interest groups, and is not swayed by pressure from those with an agenda that is not beneficial to the City of Racine. Smetana demands accountability from the city.
We have a proven winner in Steve Smetana. Let's re-elect him.
Tom Martin, Racine
