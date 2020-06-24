Martin: Office of Lawyer Regulation investigates lawyer misconduct
0 comments

Martin: Office of Lawyer Regulation investigates lawyer misconduct

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Your June 15, 2020, opinion page editorial, “Lawyer who spat on teen protester should be disbarred,” may leave your readers with the impression that the State Bar of Wisconsin has the authority to discipline lawyers — and that is simply not the case.

The Office of Lawyer Regulation, an agency of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, investigates complaints and conducts investigations of attorney misconduct. The Wisconsin Supreme Court ultimately imposes sanctions on licensed attorneys.

To find out more about the complaint process against a Wisconsin-licensed attorney, visit wicourts.gov/courts/offices/olr.htm.

The leadership of the State Bar condemns this attorney’s behavior in the Shorewood protest. The State Bar champions integrity, civility and respect in dealings with the public, colleagues, clients and the courts. We unequivocally support the right of all citizens to peacefully protest.

Larry Martin, executive director, State Bar of Wisconsin, Madison

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Skarzynski: No vote by mail

In every election, citizens have the right to vote by absentee ballot weeks before the election. If you're not going to be physically at the p…

Letters

Thomas: No one is above the law

Two months ago, I expressed concern about how toxic politics have become. Two months ago, I wondered how our democracy is doing. Two months ag…

Letters

Regep: Save North Beach

North Beach in Racine used to be a gem in the central states. Lately with the high lake waters and numerous rain storms, the beach has flooded…

Letters

Blaski: Mask hysteria

I have a few random thoughts about the "face mask mania" that has encompassed a significant number of individuals on planet Earth. Let me star…

Letters

O'Connell: Let us vote safely

Who could imagine a U.S. president would threaten to withhold funding from a state that wanted to make it safer for voters to cast ballots via…

Letters

Olsen: Abusing their power

Within six months, America has faced and failed two different major crises. First, it was a health pandemic and that is far from being over. T…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News