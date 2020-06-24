Martin: Office of Lawyer Regulation investigates lawyer misconduct

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Your June 15, 2020, opinion page editorial, “Lawyer who spat on teen protester should be disbarred,” may leave your readers with the impression that the State Bar of Wisconsin has the authority to discipline lawyers — and that is simply not the case.

The Office of Lawyer Regulation, an agency of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, investigates complaints and conducts investigations of attorney misconduct. The Wisconsin Supreme Court ultimately imposes sanctions on licensed attorneys.

To find out more about the complaint process against a Wisconsin-licensed attorney, visit wicourts.gov/courts/offices/olr.htm.

The leadership of the State Bar condemns this attorney’s behavior in the Shorewood protest. The State Bar champions integrity, civility and respect in dealings with the public, colleagues, clients and the courts. We unequivocally support the right of all citizens to peacefully protest.

Larry Martin, executive director, State Bar of Wisconsin, Madison

