I support Kim Hoover for school board, District 9 (Caledonia/Wind Point). Kim is a longtime Caledonia resident, married with two children who attended and graduated from Racine Unified School District.
She is a business professional within the Racine community,with a Bachelor’s degree, double major in accounting and business administration from Lakeland University, and an associate’s degree from Milwaukee Area Technical College and a certificate in financial planning.
As a parent in the RUSD, she was actively involved as a supportive parent in her children’s education,volunteering for fundraisers, field trips, volunteer opportunities and other school functions over the course of their school years as well as actively involved in volunteering for their extracurricular activities, such as football, baseball, swim, band and Junior Lighthouse Brigade.
Kim is practical and level-headed. Her background in finance will be a significant asset in working alongside the board members to make informed decisions necessary to balance the budget, review policies and procedures, and continue the process improvements within the district.
Please vote for her, either early at the Caledonia Village Hall now until March 29,o r on April 2 at your polling place.
Fran Martin
Caledonia
