I’ve been a Caledonia trustee with Jay Benkowski for a year. I endorse him in this election. I knew Jay before he ran for his first term and supported him then because I knew he was and is an independent thinker whose private sector experience running and financing his own real estate firm ,and his education as a trained architect combine to make him just what we in Caledonia need right now. (His knowledge saved us at least $300,000 in building the new highway garage).
I’m impressed by his thorough preparation, knowledge and experience in development project financing, his to the point questions in budget and finance discussions and his clear-eyed vision of what each Board decision means in real dollars and quality of life to the taxpayers of Caledonia.
I’ve seen that he’s unintimidated and willing if needed to hold his ground with either Village administration or the majority of the Board when he sees transparency, individual local citizens’ rights, quality of life or the long term sustainability of the Village threatened.
It is well documented that diversity in background and viewpoint leads to better group decision making. Marching in lockstep does not. Kowtowing to pressure does not.
We need Jay’s thoughtful and sometimes maverick presence on the Board, representing all the citizens of Caledonia.
His experience, his clear, independent and rational approach to current development pressure, including costly inplace water, sewer and infrastructure demands will best serve our interest. Re-elect Benkowski for Caledonia trustee.
Fran Martin
Caledonia
