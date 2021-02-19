 Skip to main content
Martin: A Super Bowl do-over
The Super Bowl should be played over. All of the penalties in the game were called on Kansas City, none on Tampa Bay. All other Super Bowls were played on neutral sites. They had a female referee for the first time in the Super Bowl. Kansas City couldn't come to Tampa until two days before the game; too short of time to get acclimated to climate change. The coin toss was not done by the referee. The referees were influenced by the home crowd. There was an abundance of fake news. The results were not what I wanted and I lost money on the game. Donald Trump should have thrown out the first ball. Some of the referees were not born in this country. The Gronk and Brown one-year contracts should have ended when the regular season was over.

Frank Martin, Racine

