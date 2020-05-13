Marston: We owe front line workers more than thanks
1 comment

Marston: We owe front line workers more than thanks

  • 1
{{featured_button_text}}

We owe our front line workers more than simply saying thanks. News reports showing exhausted medical staff, their faces lined with face mask lines or wearing inadequate PPE should tear at everyone’s heart and conscience.

We owe them our continued vigilance to reduce the spread of COVID-19. We owe them the responsible use of face masks and social distancing. We owe them their rights to rest, to a healthy work environment, to going home to their families and to their very lives. Their rights supersede my right to go into a public place without respecting my fellow citizens and following proper protocol.

You want to reopen? Act like adults. The rate of infection in Racine continues to escalate. Be a responsible citizen. You owe it to those working so hard to keep us healthy, keep us fed and keep us supplied with what we need.

Becky Marston, Racine

1 comment
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Paige: USPS is alive and well

The U.S. Postal Service is more relevant and vital today than it has ever been. An opinion letter in the April 30 Journal Times indicated toug…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News