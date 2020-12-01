Marston: Thank you for voting

I would like to thank the many people who worked so hard to provide us with a safe, fair and just election.

Thanks to the mayor’s office, the city clerk’s office and the county clerk's office, who made early voting and mail-in voting an easily accessible option, and who worked to make voting safe during an unusual election season.

Thanks to the many poll workers who put in an extraordinary long and demanding day on the day of the election, risking putting their health on the line.

Thanks to the election officials and to the poll watchers. Thank you to all of the people who contacted people, encouraging them to vote.

Lastly, thank you to every voter who made a plan to vote and who carried out their plan and made their voices heard. The people have spoken. Democracy has prevailed.

Becky Marston, Racine

