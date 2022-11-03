Marston: Looking out for the wealthy

Throughout history, societies unravel when the most privileged use their wealth and power to gain even more privilege for themselves rather than for the benefit of all of society.

It's a pattern found in our own time when the purchase of political power has led to concentrations of wealth and record inequality.

There is no clearer example of a politician doing the bidding of the wealthy elite than Ron Johnson, who in 2017 opposed the massive tax overhaul of the Trump administration which redistributed "tax relief" to the wealthiest citizens. Johnson withheld his vote until tax breaks for "pass through" companies were increased.

According to ProPublica, Johnson's demand benefitted two families more than any others in the country; both were from Wisconsin and both were among the senator's largest donors.

Liz and Dick Uihlein and Diane Hendricks contributed around $20 million dollars to groups backing Johnson's 2016 reelection campaign.

In return for their "investment" in our senator, the "passthrough" legislation rewarded them with $215,000,000 in 2018 and over its eight year span will benefit these two families over a half of a billion dollars.

Those same two families have contributed over ten million dollars to Johnson's current campaign, paying for the many attacks against Mandela Barnes that saturate the media.

In a country that confuses money with free speech, only the loudest, wealthiest voices are heard. Ron Johnson knows how to reward them well.

Becky Marston, Racine