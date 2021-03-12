 Skip to main content
Maronek: Treason against the people
Maronek: Treason against the people

Sadly, many Republican politicians who continue to advance the big lie that President Biden did not fairly win the election are willing to cancel the votes of millions of Americans — disenfranchising American citizens — for what appears to be maintaining their political power and futures. I cannot understand why this behavior is not being called for what it is — treason against our country and the American people. Am I being too harsh? Please help me understand how these lies are helping our country.

Mary Maronek, Mount Pleasant

