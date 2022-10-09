Maronek: Judicial double standard

Not only is Trump undermining our country's democracy with his "Big Lie," but he is now establishing a double standard in our judicial system.
Anyone, other than Trump, would be behind bars or at least under house arrest after over 300 national classified documents were found in his home.
Instead of calling for accountability, Republican leaders, including Wisconsin Republicans, remain silent.
Any person standing in front of a judge for a criminal complaint should demand the same incredible judicial leniency that Trump is receiving.
Mary Maronek, Mount Pleasant