Maronek: Conservatorship of the disabled

Britney Spears is not the only person with difficulties about independence.

Our government monthly monitors 8 million SSI recipients on disability whose accounts can't exceed $2,000.

In 2014, Congress passed Achieving a Better Life Experience (ABLE) for people who establish a disability before age 26. ABLE allows people to save for living expenses. However, most SSI recipients don't qualify because of the age restriction requirement.

In 2017, among adults who used homeless shelters, 44% had a disability. I worked with disabled homeless people who received about $475 a month in SSI benefits. How can anyone find housing with that income?

Some people who are homeless spend their SSI money at motels for partial shelter for a month. They can shower and sleep without worrying about their safety.

Since they can't save for either permanent housing or a car to allow for greater employment opportunities, they are forced to stay in motels until their money runs out. They spend the remainder of the month on the streets.

If people could put their funds into savings that exceeds $2,000, they could eventually afford rent, a car or pay for emergency expenses.